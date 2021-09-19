Cordarrelle Patterson snags one-handed TD catch as Falcons try to mount comeback

TAMPA, Fla. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shuffled his feet, moved right and in almost a moment of desperation, flicked the ball toward his running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, who was open a couple of yards ahead of him.

Patterson stuck his arm up and snagged it one-handed before running into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter -- part of what had been a quick Atlanta comeback. It was the second touchdown of the day for Patterson and the second passing touchdown of the day for Ryan.

The Falcons also ran a nifty play for the two-point conversion, using the zone read with Ryan keeping the ball and then leaping into the end zone for a 2-point conversion to cut Tampa's lead to three, 28-25.