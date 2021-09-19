MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off to the locker room with a rib injury after taking a hit from Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa during Miami's second drive of Sunday's game.

The Dolphins said he was questionable to return.

On fourth-and-1, Epenesa blew past Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis and hit Tagovailoa as he threw a pass. The ball fell incomplete, and Tagovailoa was slow to get up before trying to leave the field.

He collapsed to the ground before he got to the Dolphins sideline, however, and was attended to by trainers before walking gingerly to the sideline. Tagovailoa briefly sat on the bench before being carted to the locker room. Jacoby Brissett entered the game in his stead.

Buffalo is off to a 14-0 lead and sacked Tagovailoa three times before his injury.