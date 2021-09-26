Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen finds Emmanuel Sanders for 28-yard touchdown pass

ORCHARD PARK -- The Buffalo Bills got on the board early against the Washington Football Team on Sunday thanks to a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders that gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

Allen bought extra time on the play by scrambling to the right and avoiding pressure. He then found Sanders downfield near the sideline with safety Landon Collins in coverage. The score was Sanders' first as a Bill.

Allen has now thrown three of his four touchdowns this season from outside the pocket. He had eight touchdowns from outside the pocket last season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The touchdown concluded an eight-play, 75-yard drive that started with the Bills in a third-and-15 situation. A 23-yard pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis helped Buffalo keep the drive alive.

Allen started the game completing 10 of 13 for 102 yards and a touchdown.