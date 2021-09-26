Three TD passes by Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, quick scores by Washington produce wild first half

ORCHARD PARK -- The Buffalo Bills roared to a 21-0 first-half lead against the Washington Football Team on Sunday thanks to a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and TD passes to running back Zack Moss (7 yards) and tight end Dawson Knox (14 yards).

However, an incredible 73-yard catch and run by running back Antonio Gibson put Washington on the board midway through the second quarter.

On the TD pass to Sanders, Allen bought extra time on the play by scrambling to the right and avoiding pressure. He then found Sanders downfield near the sideline with safety Landon Collins in coverage. The score was Sanders' first as a Bill.

Gibson came through when Washington needed a spark the most. Early in the second quarter, quarterback Taylor Heinicke faked a handoff to Gibson then faced pressure by the Bills' front. However, he then threw a screen to the right for Gibson. He had wide-open space and cut inside a block by center Chase Roullier about 10 yards downfield. Gibson then used his 4.4 speed to beat the Buffalo defense down the field, diving at the pylon to complete the touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, kicker Dustin Hopkins recovered a tipped kick that led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Heinicke. It resembled his touchdown against Tampa Bay in the playoffs last season as he dove to hit the pylon.

Allen has now thrown three of his four touchdowns this season from outside the pocket. He had eight touchdowns from outside the pocket last season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The touchdown concluded an eight-play, 75-yard drive that started with the Bills in a third-and-15 situation. A 23-yard pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis helped Buffalo keep the drive alive.

This is the third time in his career Allen has thrown three passing touchdowns in the first half of a game. The Bills scored 56 and 44 points, respectively, the first two times (both last season).