CLEVELAND -- Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by rookie quarterback Davis Mills to start the second half.

Taylor slowed up as he ran in for a touchdown in the second quarter, but he didn't miss a snap. He headed toward the locker room just before halftime and did not return to the sideline at the start of the third quarter.

Taylor, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, was playing in Cleveland for the first time since 2018, when he was a member of the Browns. After he left a Week 3 game with a concussion, then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took over. The Browns won the game, and Mayfield kept the starting job.

Sunday's game against the Browns was Taylor's 12th with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that ranks fifth in NFL history behind Cam Newton (18), Josh Allen (16), Dak Prescott (16) and Kirk Cousins (13).

Mills was Houston's first pick -- a third-round selection -- in April.