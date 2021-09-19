Browns' Demetric Felton scores impressive 33-yard TD on first offensive touch in NFL

CLEVELAND -- Rookie Demetric Felton turned his first offensive touch in the NFL into a touchdown.

On second-and-19 in the third quarter, Felton took a quick screen from QB Baker Mayfield, broke upfield, spun off two defenders and shed yet another tackle before sprinting his way 33 yards into the end zone.

The score gave the Browns a 21-14 lead and showed why the team has been saying the sixth-round pick out of UCLA could become another game-breaker for a high-powered Cleveland offense.