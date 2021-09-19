CHICAGO -- Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields' time may have arrived.

After playing a handful of snaps in the first half of Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Fields took over at quarterback in the third quarter for veteran Andy Dalton, who suffered a knee injury and didn't return.

Fields finished 6 of 13 passing for 60 yards and an interception. He also rushed 10 times for 31 yards in the 20-17 victory.

Dalton suffered the injury on a 14-yard scramble in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly on the Bears sideline. Dalton immediately pointed to Fields to enter the game and headed to the blue injury tent to be examined.

He initially appeared to check out OK and reentered the game for a series before going back to the locker room before halftime. Dalton remained in uniform after halftime but did not have his helmet on while on the Bears bench.

Bears coach Matt Nagy used Fields sparingly in last week's season opener versus the Los Angeles Rams. The first-round pick played five snaps and scored a rushing touchdown in the losing effort.