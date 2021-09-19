CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith took full advantage of good position in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

On third down, Smith was sitting in zone as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow audibled at the line of scrimmage, looking for a big completion on third down. For a moment, it looked like Burrow had wide receiver Tyler Boyd open.

Smith closed that window very quickly. Smith intercepted the pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown.

It illustrated the fits the Bears' defense gave Cincinnati all day. After that throw, Burrow was 14-of-22 passing for 128 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The team had 162 total yards.

On his next pass, Burrow was intercepted again when defensive back Jaylon Johnson picked him off on the sideline.

Burrow was intercepted again when linebacker Alec Ogletree knocked the ball down at the line of scrimmage. Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson secured the deflection.