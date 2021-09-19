GLENDALE, Ariz. -- How's that for a statement?

One week after the Minnesota Vikings' offense struggled in an overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, plagued by penalties and an inability to run the ball and set up play-action, the team went to the well on its first drive at State Farm Stadium on Sunday to earn an early lead over the Arizona Cardinals.

On the opening possession of the game, Kirk Cousins & Co. put together an explosive two-play, 75-yard drive that started with an 11-yard run from Dalvin Cook and ended with the Vikings QB hitting wide receiver K.J. Osborn for a 64-yard touchdown off a play-action pass.

Osborn was wide open down the visitors' sideline and waltzed into the end zone. Kicker Greg Joseph nailed the point-after attempt to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead on a drive that took 44 seconds.

Osborn, who played 67 of 83 snaps against the Bengals, has emerged as the No. 3 receiver in the Vikings' offense. The 64-yard touchdown was the first score of his career.