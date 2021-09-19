Eagles DE Brandon Graham leaves Sunday's game against the 49ers on a cart after an apparent lower leg injury. (0:22)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and there's belief it's a season-ending tear, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Coach Nick Sirianni said the team was "fearful" of what the injury might be but didn't want to speculate until the test results are in.

Graham sustained the injury on a noncontact play late in the first half. Several players offered their encouragement as he was assisted off the sideline and led to the cart to be taken inside.

Guard Brandon Brooks left with a chest injury in the first half and did not return. Sirianni said the team was still gathering information on the extent of the injury.

Derrick Gunn first reported that the team believes Graham tore an Achilles.