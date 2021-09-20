Baltimore Ravens get on the board with funky TD against Kansas City Chiefs

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens responded to Lamar Jackson's pick-six in the strangest of ways Sunday night.

Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams looked like he was about to tie the game on a nine-yard run, before getting hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes at the goal line. The ball popped in the air and landed in the hands of Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who dove into the end zone.

This was Duvernay's first career NFL touchdown from scrimmage, but it wasn't his first score against Kansas City. Last year, he returned a kickoff 93 yards to the house against the Chiefs.

Sunday's wild touchdown tied the score at 7-7 just 4½ minutes into the game and settled down Baltimore after a shaky start.

On Jackson's second pass attempt of the contest, he was intercepted by Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who returned the pick 32 yards for a touchdown.