Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be active for the Houston Texans' game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night despite starter Tyrod Taylor's uncertain status, coach David Culley said Monday.

Taylor is getting an MRI on his left hamstring and is considered day-to-day, Culley said.

Taylor was replaced by rookie Davis Mills to start the second half of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. He injured his hamstring before he ran for a 15-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Mills finished 8-of-18 passing for 102 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception in the Texans' 31-21 loss, which dropped them to 1-1 this season. Mills was Houston's first draft pick -- a third-round selection -- in April.

Watson was not active for the Texans' first two games this season. He faces 22 active lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, but he has not been restricted from taking part in team activities by the NFL. The quarterback also requested a trade in January because he was not happy with the direction of the franchise and the process used to hire general manager Nick Caserio.

The Texans sought a package of six players and NFL draft picks from teams interested in trading for Watson this summer, league sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.