Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is carted off the sideline after taking a big hit against Buffalo. (0:22)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has avoided a serious rib injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Follow-up X-rays were negative on Tagovailoa's ribs, and the second-year quarterback's availability for Week 3 and beyond will be determined based on his pain tolerance, the source said.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores is expected to address Tagovailoa's status Monday afternoon. NFL Network first reported the negative X-rays.

Tagovailoa was carted off to the locker room Sunday with a rib injury after taking a hit from Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa during Miami's second drive.

The Bills came out aggressive to start the game, pressuring Tagovailoa on four of the six snaps he took, including two sacks on Miami's opening drive.

He was replaced in the 35-0 loss by Jacoby Brissett, who finished 24-of-40 passing for 169 yards and an interception, which Flores said Sunday was "not good enough" -- a descriptor he applied to Miami's entire team, himself included.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.