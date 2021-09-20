Jarvis Landry gets forced out of the game in the first quarter after a big hit. (0:19)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry has suffered an MCL sprain and is "week-to-week," coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday.

Stefanski said he didn't know yet if Landry would have to go on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least three games.

Landry suffered the knee injury on the opening drive Sunday against the Houston Texans. After catching a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first play, he left the field and did not return to the game, which the Browns won 31-21.

Landry has missed only one game since his career began in 2014. He was held out last season against the New York Jets after being a deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Every Time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future 👿👿👿 #Offline — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 20, 2021

So far this season, Landry has 80 receiving yards, catching all his six of his targets. He also had a touchdown run in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns are still waiting for their other starting wide receiver to make his debut this year. Odell Beckham Jr., who underwent season-ending knee surgery last year, has yet to play this season.

Monday, Stefanski had no update on Beckham's status and added that Landry's injury would have no impact on Beckham's future availability.

If both Landry and Beckham are out Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the Browns will rely on Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie Anthony Schwartz at receiver.