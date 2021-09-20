Buffalo Bills running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for three touchdowns in the Week 2 over the Miami Dolphins. What role will the running backs have in the offense from a fantasy perspective with Washington next on the schedule? Video by (0:47)

BUFFALO -- Amazon is looking to pay a Buffalo resident to jump through a table. Seriously.

Casting Buffalo placed an advertisement on Facebook looking for actors to play a role in a new Amazon commercial. They are casting for a variety of Buffalo Bills fan roles, from young to old. One of those key parts involves some stunt work as a table-jumper.

Listed in the description for a table jumper is a "diehard fan, eccentric, goofy, all they care about is the Buffalo Bills winning." Experience in table jumping is "encouraged." The person chosen will also have one line saying, "Staaat that." The pay is $550 for 12 hours of work. Video auditions are part of the application.

Some Bills fans could turn stunt men and crash through a table in an Amazon commercial. Photo courtesy of Jason Hahl

Bills fans have become known for their tailgating, including jumping through plastic tables prior to games outside of Highmark Stadium. Those celebrations have received increasing national attention, especially with the recent success of the team.

Availability is requested for October 5 or 6.

The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 35-0 on Sunday to improve to 1-1 on the season.