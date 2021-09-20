Carson Wentz drops back and throws to an open Zach Pascal for a Colts touchdown. (0:16)

Wentz cuts into Rams' lead with TD pass to Pascal (0:16)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered sprains in both his ankles on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Reich could not yet say if Wentz will be able to play in Sunday's road game against the Tennessee Titans.

On Sunday it was thought Wentz had injured only his right ankle.

Jacob Eason would start against the Titans if Wentz is inactive. Eason threw an interception on his second pass attempt after entering the game in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.