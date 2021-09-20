SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After three of their four running backs suffered injuries in Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers returned to the Bay Area uncertain of which of those backs would be available for next week's game against the Green Bay Packers.

And while some of that uncertainty remains, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that only one of the three backs can be ruled out for next week and beyond.

One week after starting running back Raheem Mostert was lost to season-ending surgery on the "chipped cartilage" in his left knee, the Niners now figure to be without backup JaMycal Hasty for at least the next few weeks.

Hasty suffered a high ankle sprain with about six minutes left in the 17-11 win over the Eagles. He did not return to the game and further tests Monday revealed the sprain, which generally comes with at least a three-week recovery, making Hasty a candidate to land on injured reserve.

In better running back news for the Niners, rookies Elijah Mitchell (right shoulder) and Trey Sermon (concussion) at least have a chance to play against the Packers on Sunday night. Mitchell is considered day-to-day and Sermon must clear concussion protocol to be able to play.

"JaMycal is the only one that's for sure out," Shanahan said. "Elijah and Trey have a chance, so we'll see how this week goes."

Mitchell, Hasty and Sermon suffered their injuries within a span of about five minutes against the Eagles. At one point, the 49ers had to use Trenton Cannon, who they had just claimed on waivers Wednesday, to fill in.

As it stands, Cannon is the only healthy running back on the active roster, though the 49ers also have Kerryon Johnson on the practice squad.

While Shanahan is remaining optimistic that one or both of Mitchell and Sermon could be available this week, the Niners are doing their diligence on potential running back additions. Shanahan said the team is bringing in veterans T.J. Yeldon, Duke Johnson and Lamar Miller for workouts in the next day or so.