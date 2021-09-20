PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Per NFL protocols, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return after providing two negative test results 24 hours apart, while unvaccinated players who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days. The Eagles' next game is on Monday Night Football Sept. 27 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ertz, 30, played Sunday in a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and finished with one catch for 6 yards on two targets.

The Eagles have already lost a pair of key veterans to injury this week. Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday that defensive end Brandon Graham ruptured an Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the year. Guard Brandon Brooks has a strained pec and is expected to go on injured reserve but should return this season, according to Sirianni.

"We're going to miss the heck out of BG. He is the heart and soul of this team," Sirianni said. "Look forward for guys stepping up, different guys leading, just a continued role for Fletcher Cox to lead. I think he's a great leader. He's been sharing that with BG -- now he gets to take over that on the field to run that defense and help run that defense."

Rookie Landon Dickerson filled in for Brooks at right guard. Sirianni said they haven't decided whether Dickerson or Nate Herbig will get the start there Monday night.