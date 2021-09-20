Let's go Lines? TikToker gives Detroit Lions unique logo rebrand

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- There's a new quarterback, a new head coach and a new general manager in the Detroit Lions organization, so why not redesign the team's logo?

And that's exactly what TikTok designer Emily Zugay humorously decided to do on social media.

However, in her viral mock video, she appeared to mishear the name and designed it as the "Lines"

Zugay likes to be satirical in her posts, making easy tasks hard.

Hence, calling the Lions, the Lines.

Her original post racked up more than 2.2 million views, where she also revamped the logos of Tampax, NASCAR, The Washington Post, Ocean Spray, Tinder and Adobe.

"The logo redesign video is just another idea that I had to kind of mildly irritate people," Zugay told ESPN over the phone, while laughing. "But it kind of took off, so I did know how to spell the Detroit Lions, but I was just trying to come up with ideas of how to mess it up."

The Lions' social media team played along with her video, eventually making T-shirts with her design. Then they put it out on their TikTok page, where players reacted ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

"It's interesting," Lions fullback Jason Cabinda said, while holding the shirt.

"This is what not to do," Lions OLB Romeo Okwara said.

Interestingly, Zugay relocated to Michigan from southeast Wisconsin about a year ago, and she has tried to immerse herself within the state's culture, so this has been a perfect opportunity to do that with the Lions franchise. She began to take her satirical spoof videos seriously around April, and she wants to continue to bring humor to her content on social media.

Although she grew up as a Chicago Bears fan, Zugay said the "Lions are definitely moving up on my list" after the recent social media interaction and that she will be rooting for them on Monday Night Football versus Green Bay.

"I think they'll have extra good luck if they wear my warm-up," Zugay said. "Lions all the way. I think we've got a shot."