Jacksonville Jaguars shade Atlanta Falcons on social media amid matching 0-2 starts

An 0-2 record hurts. And it's especially hard for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have now lost 17 straight games dating back to last season.

It's the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Though only two of those losses have come under head coach Urban Meyer, Jacksonville's 0-2 start gave the rookie NFL coach consecutive regular-season losses for the first time since a three-game stretch with the Florida Gators in 2010.

Following the Jaguars' 23-13 defeat by the Denver Broncos -- Jacksonville's sixth straight by double digits -- Meyer wanted to assure his new fan base that the franchise's rebuild remains in committed hands.

Jacksonville's approach in accountability clearly appealed to the Atlanta Falcons, who are trying to snap a seven-game losing streak. The skid is Atlanta's worst since Michael Vick missed time due to a hand injury.

The Falcons' points allowed (80) and point differential (minus-49) this season are their worst such figures through two games in franchise history. Without a drastic improvement, Atlanta could miss the postseason for the fourth straight year, which the team hasn't done since the 1980s.

We're not where we want to be now, but there's plenty of football to be played. pic.twitter.com/3vuYqAQbUC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2021

It's quite reasonable for Atlanta to admire Jacksonville's reassurance to fans, but it doesn't appear the Jaguars took well to the Falcons' strangely similar messaging, though.

"Hey can I copy your homework?"



"Yeah fam just switch it up a bit." https://t.co/hPnIBcVF4x — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2021

As the old saying goes: You can't win them all, right?

