Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones react to the Packers' 35-17 win over the Lions on Monday Night Football. (1:24)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Jones had something special planned for his first game at Lambeau Field since his father's death in April.

The Green Bay Packers running back came out for Monday night's home opener against the Detroit Lions wearing a necklace that contained Alvin Jones Sr.'s ashes in a football-shaped medallion.

Along the way to his four-touchdown game in the Packers' 35-17 victory, Jones lost the necklace. He thinks it came off during his second-quarter touchdown catch -- the second of three receiving touchdowns to go along with a rushing score -- and despite a thorough search after the game, it has not been found.

"If there was any place to lose it, that's where my dad would've wanted me to lose it," Jones said, referring to the end zone. "So I know he's smiling."

Jones always made a point to find his father in the stands before the game. On Monday, there were 15 family members in the stands, including Jones' mother and his brother, Alvin Jr. (a linebacker who spent time with the Packers during the offseason on an extended tryout).

"I'm used to turning around and seeing my dad in the stands and just smiling to know everything is OK," Aaron Jones said. "So when I was seeing them, I was good."

Alvin Jones Sr. died of COVID-19 complications at age 56. When asked what he would've said to his father after a game like Monday's, Aaron Jones replied: "Just go home and tell him: I did it, Dad."