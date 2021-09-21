BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are placing Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with an MCL sprain, meaning he will miss a minimum of three games.

Landry suffered the knee injury on the opening drive Sunday against the Houston Texans. After catching a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first play, he left the field and did not return to the game, which the Browns won 31-21.

Landry has missed only one game since his career began in 2014. He was held out last season against the New York Jets after being deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

So far this season, Landry has 80 yards receiving, catching all his six of his targets. He also had a touchdown run in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to the Landry move, the Browns signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from their practice squad to the active roster. Odenigbo started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Cleveland faces the Chicago Bears on Sunday.