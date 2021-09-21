ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who left Sunday's 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a left ankle injury just before halftime, will have arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to remove a bone spur.

Chubb said Tuesday he felt a "stab type pain'' in the ankle on a pass rush with a minute to go in Sunday's first half. Initially, Chubb tried to walk off the field, but then fell to his hands and knees before being helped to the bench area.

Chubb had missed practices late in training camp with the injury and did not play in the season opener as both he and the Broncos had hoped rest and treatment would "settle it down.'' The Broncos' medical staff has consulted Dr. Robert Anderson, a noted foot and ankle specialist who has performed surgeries on a long list of the NFL's highest-profile players, in recent days as surgery was chosen as the best option.

The fourth-year veteran will likely be moved to injured reserve with a recovery time expected to be about seven to eight weeks, if things go well.

Chubb told the team's website that "I tried to turn the corner and it wasn't all the way there,'' on the play he was injured.

"We're 2-0 ... and I know these guys are doing everything they can to keep that win streak going. I just wish I could be a part of it. But I know I'm going to be back on the back end of [the season] and making that playoff push. I'm excited about that," he told the team's website.

Chubb played 19 plays in the game, the first time he and Von Miller had been in uniform in the same regular-season contest since Week 4 of the 2019 season when Chubb tore his ACL.

Chubb was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season. He has 20.5 sacks in 35 games since being selected fifth overall by the Broncos in the 2018 draft.

"He tried to go with it," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday. "He had medical clearance. He wanted to do it. It acted up again."

When asked Monday if he had given consideration of holding Chubb out the lineup a little longer, Fangio said: "Not really, cause the medical people thought it was basically going to be the same yesterday as it would be next Sunday. They felt good about letting him play, he felt good about playing. So he played.''

Malik Reed will get most of the snaps in Chubb's absence, but rookie Jonathon Cooper will get some playing time as well.

Chubb isn't the only Broncos defender to be sidelined by injury this week. The Broncos placed inside linebacker Josey Jewell on injured reserve Tuesday with a pectoral injury.