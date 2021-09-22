Matt Nagy shares that rookie Justin Fields will start for the Bears while Andy Dalton is sidelined. (0:47)

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first career start Sunday as Andy Dalton is expected to be out with a left knee injury, coach Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday.

"It's a great opportunity for Justin and for all of us as a staff to be able to take this thing and see where he goes with this," Nagy said of Fields' first starting opportunity.

Nick Foles will serve as Fields' backup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Nagy said.

Dalton suffered the knee injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after landing awkwardly on the Chicago sideline following a scramble. Dalton's left knee appeared to buckle, and he immediately pointed to Fields to enter the game and headed to the blue injury tent to be examined. Dalton initially appeared to check out OK and reentered the game for a series before going back to the locker room before halftime and later being ruled out.

Nagy reiterated Wednesday that Dalton would be the Bears' starter once he is healthy enough to play. The coach said the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week, though the Bears don't think Dalton will be placed on injured reserve.

"Andy is still battling through his injury," Nagy said. "Like I said to you the other day, we're glad that it's not his ACL. We're not expecting him to practice today or to have him available this week, so he'll be week-to-week."

Fields went 6-for-13 for 60 yards with an interception and rushed 10 times for 31 yards against the Bengals. He threw two passes, both completions, in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Dickerson and The Associated Press was used in this report.