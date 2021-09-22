Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark praise Lamar Jackson for elevating his game in big moments against the Chiefs. (1:07)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't been discouraged to flip into the end zone again, even though he is still feeling the aftereffects of his first high-flying touchdown in the NFL.

"I'm kind of sore," Jackson said Wednesday while stretching out both arms. "I didn't want to tell Coach [John Harbaugh] because Coach would probably [have] said something to me about flipping next time. I don't know; I'd probably do it again though."

Jackson then smiled and added, "It was pretty cool."

In Sunday's 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson punctuated the winning 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with an acrobatic aerial move. He didn't stick the landing, however. Jackson acknowledged that he fell hard on his backside.

Harbaugh didn't see Jackson's celebratory acrobatics; he learned about them later from his wife, Ingrid.

"Then I heard his hip hurt, and I'm like, 'I'm not surprised,'" Harbaugh said Monday.

Will Jackson will be allowed to flip in the future?

"As long as you hold onto the ball," Harbaugh said. "As long as it results in a touchdown."