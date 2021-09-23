Louis Riddick provides his perspective on why Tom Brady decided to part ways with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. (1:35)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, says Patriots coach Bill Belichick "never evolved" in how he treated the star quarterback, a factor that contributed to Brady's exit in 2020 after 20 seasons in New England.

"It was like Bill never really ... I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age," Guerrero told the Boston Herald on Wednesday. "As Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different. He's older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently.

"I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can't treat someone who's in his 40s like they're 20. It doesn't work."

Guerrero's remarks came more than a week ahead of one of the NFL's most anticipated games of the 2021 season, when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Belichick's Patriots on Oct. 3.

While the Buccaneers (2-0) visit the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) in a battle of top NFC teams and the Patriots (1-1) host the New Orleans Saints (1-1) on Sunday, the spotlight has naturally shined on the Brady-Belichick dynamic.

"People could have made different choices, and they could have rode out into the sunset together. That could have been a pretty cool story too," Guerrero told the Boston Herald.

Of Brady's return to face the Patriots for the first time since his free-agent departure in March 2020, Guerrero told the Herald: "He and I have spent a lot of time together, and we really haven't spent that much time talking about Week 4. We've really spent a lot of time just talking about the week that we're in and trying to stay focused on that.

"But ... I know how I would feel coming back, and I would think he would feel the same. There's a lot of years spent there. There's a great excitement to see there, be there, feel the energy, see the fans, feel the fans. I think it's going to be very exciting."