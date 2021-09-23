Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark praise Lamar Jackson for elevating his game in big moments against the Chiefs. (1:07)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday because of an illness.

However, Jackson is "all fine" for Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions, a source said.

This marks the fourth straight year in which Jackson has missed one practice because of an illness in his four-year NFL career. Jackson has never been sidelined for a game because of injury. He has been inactive for two games, sitting out the 2019 finale after Baltimore had already clinched the top seed and missing the Week 12 game at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive for COVID-19.

The last time Jackson was on the injury report was Week 5 of last season. He was sidelined for the first two practices then with a knee injury and an illness, but he returned to practice Friday and played in a 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson is coming off an emotional 36-35 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. On Wednesday, he acknowledged that he was sore from his touchdown flip but he wasn't limited in practice, even leaping to touch the goalpost at one point.

The unanimous NFL MVP in 2019, Jackson is 30-8 since taking over as Baltimore's starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season. On Sunday, he recorded his fourth career game with at least 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing -- the most such games in NFL history.