HOUSTON -- Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey left Thursday night's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury, and Carolina later lost first-round pick Jaycee Horn to what a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is a broken foot.

The injuries soured a night that saw the Panthers beat the Texans 24-9 to move to 3-0 for just the fifth time in team history.

McCaffrey was hurt making a run to the left on first-and-10 from the Texans' 14-yard line in the second quarter. He did what appeared to be a stutter step to avoid the defender and went immediately to the sideline after a 2-yard gain.

McCaffrey stayed in the sideline medical tent for 22 minutes before emerging and heading to the locker room. He walked under his own power with a slight limp.

McCaffrey was replaced by Chuba Hubbard, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State. Hubbard finished with 52 yards on 11 carries, while adding three catches for 27 yards.

Christian McCaffrey injuries Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games with three injuries last season after not missing a game in his first three seasons. Year Injury Games Missed 2021 Hamstring ? 2020 Thigh 4 2020 Shoulder 3 2020 Ankle 6

Early in the third quarter, the Panthers also lost Horn, the No. 8 overall pick, after he suffered a non-contact injury to his right foot. Horn was taken to the locker room on a golf cart and was later ruled out for the game.

The source told Fowler that there is no immediate timetable on Horn's return from the broken foot.

Horn, the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, was inserted immediately into the starting lineup and played a big role in Carolina becoming the league's top-ranked defense after two games.

McCaffrey, who in 2019 became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season, entered the game as the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage with 324 yards.

He missed 13 games last season with multiple injuries, including a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. He returned this season looking stronger than ever.

He left late in the third quarter of last week's win against the New Orleans Saints to get a couple of IV bags for what he called "onset cramps.'' He said earlier this week he was good go to.