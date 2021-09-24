The NFL is extending the wild-card weekend, as the league announced Friday that one of its six first-round playoff games would be played on Monday, Jan. 17.

The schedule for wild-card weekend will now feature two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. No announcement was made about which network would air each game, though CBS and NBC will broadcast two contests that weekend while Fox and ESPN will each have one.

The 2020 playoffs featured 14 teams for the first time, with only the No. 1 seed in each conference receiving a bye to the divisional round.

Wild-card playoff schedule (all times ET)

Saturday, Jan. 15

Game 1: 4:35 p.m.

Game 2: 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Game 1: 1:05 p.m.

Game 2: 4:40 p.m.

Game 3: 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Game 1: 8:15 p.m.