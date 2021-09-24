Louis Riddick points out that the run-heavy Browns offense will no longer be focused on Odell Beckham Jr. in his return. (1:07)

After a good week of practice, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Chicago Bears, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano on Friday.

OBJ is working his way back from last year's season-ending left knee injury, which has forced him to sit out Cleveland's first two games this season. He suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 25, and was a limited participant throughout training camp and practice for the first two weeks of the season.

"We'll see," Beckham said Thursday, when asked if he'll be playing Sunday. "Taking it [one] day at a time."

Beckham has been a full participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Cleveland placed wideout Jarvis Landry on injured reserve earlier this week because of an MCL sprain on his left knee, meaning he will miss a minimum of three games.

Beckham, who suffered the knee injury in Week 7, had 23 receptions for 319 yards last season, including three touchdowns in a Week 4 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.