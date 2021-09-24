The NFL has informed wide receiver Josh Gordon that he is being reinstated, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday, with the former All-Pro expected to be eligible to play as early as Week 4.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violations of the league's policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. That was Gordon's sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He submitted his reinstatement letter to Goodell in July, and sources told Schefter last week that the NFL Players Association gave its recommendation for his reinstatement.

"We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league," Gordon's agent, Zac Hiller, told Schefter. "We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can't wait to see him on Sundays."

Gordon had been conditionally reinstated by the NFL in December and was set to practice with the Seattle Seahawks in the final two weeks of the 2020 regular season before his reinstatement was rescinded in January. Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler at the time that Gordon had experienced a setback in his recovery from substance abuse.

The 30-year-old Gordon is vaccinated against COVID-19 and is said to be ready to play.

Earlier this year, Gordon played for the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league with former Cleveland Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.

Selected by the Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft, Gordon has appeared in more than six games only once since the 2013 season, when he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards.