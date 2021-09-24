GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers might be down to their third option protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Matt LaFleur listed Elgton Jenkins as doubtful. The Pro Bowl left guard has been filling in at left tackle for All-Pro David Bakhtiari, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from ACL surgery in January. Jenkins sustained an ankle injury late in Monday night's win over the Detroit Lions but managed to finish the game.

LaFleur did not completely rule out Jenkins even though he did not practice all week.

"If he can come around in the next 48 hours, then we'll let him go," LaFleur said after Friday's practice.

While LaFleur would not name a replacement for Jenkins, whoever starts there will have to deal with defensive end Nick Bosa, who already has three sacks in two games this season.

The Packers' best options to replace Jenkins include moving right tackle Billy Turner to the left side and inserting veteran backup Dennis Kelly at right tackle. Kelly is an unlikely left tackle replacement considering he has played mostly on the right side during his career. If the Packers don't want to move the versatile Turner, then Yosh Nijman would be an option at left tackle.