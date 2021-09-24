GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers will be down to their third option protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side on Sunday night against the 49ers.

Elgton Jenkins was ruled out on Saturday. The Pro Bowl left guard has been filling in at left tackle for All-Pro David Bakhtiari, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from ACL surgery in January. Jenkins sustained an ankle injury late in Monday night's win over the Detroit Lions but managed to finish the game.

Coach Matt LaFleur did not completely rule out Jenkins when speaking to the media on Friday even though he did not practice all week.

While LaFleur would not name a replacement for Jenkins, whoever starts there will have to deal with defensive end Nick Bosa, who already has three sacks in two games this season.

The Packers' best options to replace Jenkins include moving right tackle Billy Turner to the left side and inserting veteran backup Dennis Kelly at right tackle. Kelly is an unlikely left tackle replacement considering he has played mostly on the right side during his career. If the Packers don't want to move the versatile Turner, then Yosh Nijman would be an option at left tackle.

Tight end Dominique Dafney (hip) was also ruled out.