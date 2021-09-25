PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the team announced.

Ertz, 30, returned to practice for the first time since being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, increasing the chances that he plays against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Per NFL protocols, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return after providing two negative test results 24 hours apart.

Ertz played Sunday in a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and finished with one catch for 6 yards on two targets. He has three catches for 40 yards so far on the year.

Coach Nick Sirianni said he has built out two plans -- one that included Ertz playing and another should he be sidelined.

The Eagles have had a tough week on the injury front. Defensive end Brandon Graham ruptured an Achilles tendon against the Niners and will miss the remainder of the year. Guard Brandon Brooks will be sidelined with a strained pec, while left tackle Jordan Mailata sprained a medial collateral ligament at practice and will miss the game. Rookie Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard are slated to replace Brooks and Mailata in the lineup.