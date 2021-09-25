Marcus Spears details why he is afraid that Tua Tagovailoa is going to get the "injury-prone" tag after being ruled out with a rib injury. (1:05)

LAS VEGAS -- The Miami Dolphins on Saturday placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, keeping him sidelined for at least the team's next three games.

Tagovailoa fractured his ribs in Miami's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and he had previously been ruled out of this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The earliest he can return to the field now is the Dolphins' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, which will be played in London.

He will also miss games against the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacoby Brissett is penciled in as Miami's starting quarterback for the time being, with Reid Sinnett, who was called up from the practice roster on Saturday, serving as the backup. Brissett has started 32 games in his NFL career, including 30 for the Colts in 2017 and 2019.

Brissett, who is in his first season with the Dolphins, has drawn praise from teammates throughout the week for his leadership and experience.

"We've got full confidence in him as we do with Tua," wide receiver Albert Wilson said. "We don't feel like we took a step back with him. We're excited to have this challenge and move on to better things."

Meanwhile, Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.