Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown did not make the trip to Los Angeles and is out for Sunday's game against the Rams, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Brown was placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, and coach Bruce Arians indicated on Friday that he was "very questionable" for Sunday's game. Brown would have needed to be completely asymptomatic for 24 hours and pass two COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before he'd be permitted to travel, per NFL rules.

Arians did express optimism that Brown could return next week, when the Bucs travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to play the New England Patriots in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season for the entire league.