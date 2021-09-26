Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears, and there's a chance the rookie quarterback's stint could be extended for at least another game or two.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, who is out Sunday with a bone bruise on his knee, could miss an additional week or two depending on how quickly he recovers, league sources tell ESPN.

Dalton has a bone bruise from his femur and tibia colliding, according to a source. Dalton did not suffer damage to any cartilage nor ligaments and does not need any surgery, but his return will be determined by how quickly the bone bruise heals.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said this past week that Dalton would remain Chicago's starter when healthy. The franchise entered the season planning to stick with Dalton as long as possible, allowing Fields time to grow during his rookie year.

Fields, who Chicago selected with the No. 11 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, said this past Wednesday that he is ready to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, emphasizing that he has been "preparing for this moment for a long time."

Dalton suffered the knee injury last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after landing awkwardly on the Chicago sideline following a scramble. His left knee appeared to buckle, and he immediately pointed to Fields to enter the game.

Fields went 6-for-13 passing for 60 yards with an interception and rushed 10 times for 31 yards against the Bengals. He threw two passes, both completions, in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.