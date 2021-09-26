As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would play in Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks due to his sprained ankle, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook, who was listed as questionable, missed practice all week because of the injury. He was getting hours of treatment throughout the day on Saturday in an attempt to make it back, but it was considered "unlikely" he would play, a source said.

Cook was injured with 9:52 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when he was tackled low by defensive end J.J. Watt. He was momentarily replaced by backup running back Alexander Mattison but returned for the Vikings' final two series.

Cook finished with 131 yards on 22 carries.

Sunday will mark the first game with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in 636 days.