EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It took almost a half, but with 1:33 left in the second quarter, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found the end zone, completing a 4-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.

In doing so, he reached a milestone in both the 2021 season and his own career. Ryan is the 10th player in NFL history to throw for 350 touchdowns. He could end up getting to ninth in all-time touchdowns thrown later this season. No. 9 on the list is Eli Manning, whose jersey was officially retired by the Giants on Sunday. Manning threw for 366 touchdowns in his career.

Ryan is fourth in touchdown passes among active players, behind Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers. The next-closest active quarterback to 350 touchdowns is Matthew Stafford, who has 287. The touchdown and extra point from Younghoe Koo gave Atlanta a 7-6 lead -- the latest the Falcons have led in a game this season.