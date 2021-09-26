EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants lost wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton to hamstring injuries in the first half of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

Starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez also needed to be helped off the field with a noncontact knee injury.

The Giants came into the contest with concerns about the health of wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip). The offseason acquisition was in and out of the game in the first half.

Rookie Kadarius Toney and C.J. Board were receiving significant snaps with the Giants' shortage at wide receiver.

Shepard and Slayton hobbled off the field after plays in the first half Sunday. They went into the locker room almost instantly.

Martinez fell to the ground while trying to make a tackle early in the first quarter. He was helped to the sideline by a trainer before heading into the locker room.

Shepard was the Giants' leading receiver and Martinez their leading tackler. Shepard came into the contest with 16 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown. Slayton was second on the team with 119 receiving yards entering Sunday.