Saints WR Marquez Callaway hauls in wild pass from Jameis Winston for first career TD

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Jameis Winston threw a patented "No, no ... yes" touchdown pass to receiver Marquez Callaway late in the first half Sunday to help get the New Orleans Saints offense back on track against the New England Patriots.

Winston was being sacked when he threw the ball up for grabs in the back of the end zone on third-and-Goal from the Patriots' 7-yard line. But Callaway went up high over cornerback Jonathan Jones and reeled it in to give New Orleans a 14-0 lead - and to give Callaway his first career touchdown.

Callaway, undrafted in 2020, was off to a quiet start this season after generating a ton of buzz as a summer breakout for the Saints. That was the type of highlight-reel catch he had been making in preseason games and training camp.

Perhaps Winston was willing to take even more of a gamble than usual on that throw because of New Orleans' field goal woes earlier in the game, or perhaps Winston knew he had a free play since the Patriots were flagged for defensive holding on the play. Still, temporary Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas missed field goal attempts from 52 and 36 yards. The touchdown was set up by an interception and 46-yard return by Saints defensive back P.J. Williams against Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones.