NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown tweaked a hamstring in the first quarter and didn't return, playing only eight snaps before coming out.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took most of the snaps in Brown's place.

Brown had one carry for three yards. He didn't register a catch but was targeted twice before suffering the hamstring injury. For the season, Brown has seven receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Titans rookie outside linebacker Rashad Weaver was carted off in the third quarter after going down with an apparent right leg injury.