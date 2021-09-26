CLEVELAND -- Kareem Hunt finally gave the Cleveland Browns some breathing room against the Chicago Bears with a spectacular 29-yard touchdown run.

On third-and-3 from the Chicago 29, Hunt broke Deon Bush's tackle try in the backfield. From there, he raced through two more Chicago tackle attempts on the way to the end zone, putting the Browns up 20-6 early in the fourth quarter.

Hunt gained 33 yards after contact on the play, the second-most on any rush of his career.

To that point, Hunt was also Cleveland's leading receiver with six receptions for 74 yards.