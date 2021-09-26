Ben Roethlisberger connects with Pat Freiermuth on a short touchdown to give the Steelers their first score of the game. (0:21)

PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out with a rib injury late in the third quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

When the injury occurred wasn't immediately obvious.

Smith-Schuster had three catches on four targets for 25 yards, including one that went for 16 yards. The Steelers already entered Sunday's game without their top target, as wide receiver Diontae Johnson was inactive with a knee injury sustained on the final play of the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Soon after, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was helped off the field after a false start when sustaining an apparent injury and was replaced with Joe Haeg. Okorafor was later ruled out and was being evaluated for a concussion.