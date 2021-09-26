Chris Carson gets Seahawks running game off to strong start with 30-yard touchdown run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pete Carroll wanted the Seattle Seahawks to run the ball better late in games, something that would have helped them close out a win over the Tennessee Titans last week instead of blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead.

Carroll's Seahawks are wasting no time getting their run game going Sunday. Chris Carson's 30-yard touchdown run at the 11:19 mark of the second quarter gave the Seahawks 90 rushing yards on 14 attempts (6.4 average) and extended their lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

Carson bursted through a massive hole on the left side and got a block from receiver DK Metcalf as he raced untouched to the end zone. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that was Carson's second-most yards before contact of any rush of his career, behind his 57 yards before contact on a 61-yard run against the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Chris Carson goes untouched for the 30-yard TD! #Seahawks



Minnesota then responded with a touchdown drive to cut Seattle's lead to 17-14.