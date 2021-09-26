KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance following Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a source.

Reid, 63, stayed on the sideline until the end of the Chiefs' 30-24 loss and returned to the locker room afterward.

A source close to Reid told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that the coach was in good spirits when he departed for precautionary observation after he felt ill.

A Chiefs source told Darlington that Reid is expected to be fine -- and there was very little alarm about the coach's status within the organization.

Reid addressed the team as he normally would after the game, and at least one player, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, said he was unaware there was anything out of the ordinary.

But Reid felt ill and departed for a local hospital for examination, a source said. He didn't address the media as he would normally after a game, leaving that job for assistant head coach Dave Toub.

Reid left in the ambulance less than an hour after the game ended.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted about Reid after the game, saying, "I'm praying for my Head Coach & I'm hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I've been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!"