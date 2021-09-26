Who had the better sprint on Los Angeles Rams' score: DeSean Jackson or coach Sean McVay?

The Los Angeles Rams' opening drive of the second half appeared on life support when Matthew Stafford dropped back, facing third-and-10 from his own 25-yard line - that was until Stafford went through his progression and finally spotted veteran receiver DeSean Jackson deep down the field, all alone.

Stafford threw a 75-yard bomb to Jackson, as Bucs safety Mike Edwards caught himself moving forward and fell to the turf only to recover and watch Jackson make the catch. Jackson slowed before the goal line, almost taunting the defensive backs who he left in the dust, as he scored a touchdown to put the Rams up, 21-7, with 14:02 to play in the third quarter.

Jackson celebrated on the sideline with coach Sean McVay, who sprinted at high speed himself, to deliver a chest bump to his speedy veteran receiver, only days after McVay vowed to get him more involved in the offense.

Jackson is the ninth player in NFL history with at least 10 75-yard touchdowns, while Stafford has three passing touchdowns of 50 yards or more this season, tying how many the Rams had from the 2019 and 2020 seasons -- combined.