San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman left Sunday night's game against the Packers with bruised lungs and remains in a hospital where he was taken for diagnosis and treatment, a source told ESPN's Ed Werder on Monday.

Norman made his first start for San Francisco in their 30-28 loss to Green Bay last night with head coach Kyle Shanahan praising his competitive style and veteran presence.

He was signed to a one-year deal with the Niners earlier this month to bolster a cornerback group that had just two rookies -- Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir -- behind outside starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley and nickel corner K'Waun Williams.

Norman, 33, spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, starting three games and appearing in 12, including the playoffs. He had 24 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception in nine regular season games.