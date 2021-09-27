Dan Orlovsky sounds off on Bears coach Matt Nagy for his handling of the game plan around Justin Fields in Chicago's loss to Cleveland. (1:09)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everything is on the table for the Chicago Bears.

Coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that all three Chicago quarterbacks -- Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles -- are under consideration to start on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions after Week 3's 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Dalton is currently sidelined with a left knee bruise, and Fields suffered an injury to his right throwing hand against the Browns. Fields underwent X-rays after the game and said he felt fine, but Nagy was not ready yet to commit to a starter for the Lions game.

"All three are under consideration right now in regards to where they're at, so we'll just kind of have to see in the next couple days where they're all at," Nagy said. "We know where Nick's at, health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy. Then, for us to stay on that and make sure that we have a plan for any of those."

Fields completed only 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in his first NFL regular-season start.

As a team, the Bears had just 47 net yards, 1 net passing yard, six first downs, went 1-of-11 on third down and averaged 1.1 yards per offensive play in Cleveland.

Despite the monumental offensive struggles, Nagy felt Fields was properly prepared to face the Browns.

"I loved his preparation [leading up the game]," Nagy said. "I think he learned a lot through the week of practice that we had. I think he got better every day. And again, one of the things that we talked about for him moving through this process that he's going to go through is that there are going to be highs and lows.

"Now that was a low, a really low deal there. So we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to put him in situations to where he's having success. And I think that Justin's positivity, Justin's determination to be great, he'll be able to bounce back from something like this because of all the things that I've already said."