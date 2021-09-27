EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Don't expect any major shakeup or significant changes with the New York Giants just because they have lost their first three games and ownership and their beleaguered tight end were showered with boos during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Giants are sticking with Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator despite failing to top 14 points in two of their three games so far this year after finishing 31st in the NFL in total offense last season.

"In terms of who is going to be calling the plays, no, directly to the question in terms of offense, defense and kicking game, the coordinators (Garrett, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey) will still be making the play-calling this week," coach Joe Judge said Monday during a conference call with reporters.

So there are no major changes coming in that regard. The Giants will make schematic alterations like they do every week instead to try and fix everything in time for their matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

It is the first game for the Saints back in New Orleans since being forced on the road by Hurricane Ida.

Judge didn't exactly give Garrett, the former coach of the Dallas Cowboys, a vote of confidence on Monday, but more accurately doesn't seem interested in any major overhaul. Quarterback Daniel Jones already had two offensive systems in his first two years in the NFL and has played well early in Year 3, his second with Garrett.

"We're going to stay consistent with doing things improving as a team right there," Judge said. "There are a lot of things we could clean up coaching wise, execution wise. We're going to stay on the track with it and make sure that we get those things right before we make any radical changes."

It's only three weeks into the season, but already it's getting late for the Giants (0-3). This is the third time in five years they have started with three straight losses.

The heat is falling primarily on Garrett despite the Giants defense crumbling late in losses the past two weeks to Washington and Atlanta. But Graham's defense had strong season in 2020, when they were eighth in the NFL in points allowed.

Garrett's offense was 31st in yards, points and red-zone offense last year. They are 31st in red-zone offense again through three games this season, a flaw which surfaced again against the Falcons. The Giants scored one touchdown on their three trips to the red zone on Sunday.

The match of Garrett with Judge was always a bit unconventional. Giants ownership had interest in interviewing Garrett for the head coaching job during its search early last year before landing on Judge. They recommended that Judge speak with Garrett about the opening.

Judge and Garrett did not have any past history working together prior to their marriage in New York. That is somewhat to unique to this Giants staff, many of which have worked with Judge during his past stops at Mississippi State, Alabama or New England.